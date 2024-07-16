CM Stalin unveils new buildings under Higher Education Department at cost of Rs 52.75 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday unveiled new buildings for th Higher Education Department in three districts of the State at a cost of Rs 52.75 crore.

Accordingly, the new buildings were constructed at Pudukottai, Trichy and Namakkal districts for government Arts and Science colleges. Similarly, in Coimbatore the new building was also inaugurated for the government technical institution for women.

Listing out the welfare measures for the female students, a release from the state government said that under "Pudhumai Penn Scheme", which was launched in September 5, 2022, about 2.73 lakh female students, who get monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to pursue higher studies, were benefited from the project.

Accordingly, the admissions to higher education by female students have increased to 34%.

The official release further said that during the event Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, chief secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials from the concerned department have attended.