CM Stalin unveils five-high tech buses to Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract more travellers, Tamil Nadu tourism will be equipped with five high-tech and luxurious buses, which was flagged off by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) said that the high-tech Volvo buses were purchased at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Of the total vehicles, four of them will be 35 seaters, which will be used for long trips. One mini-bus will have an 18-seater, which will be used for shorter trips.

TTDC said that each bus is equipped with various facilities for the passengers including air conditioner, air suspension, GPS, Wi-Fi facility.

In addition, each seat will have mobile phone chargers.

Accordingly, the buses will be used for long trip so that passengers will have a comfortable journey even for more than two weeks.

In addition, large space has been allocated to carry any amount of luggage, which would be brought by the passengers.

Adding five high-tech buses to the TTDC's, now the total number high-tech big buses to 22 and the number of small buses have increased to 16.

Youth Welfare, Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation Department and Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tourism minister K Ramachandran were also present on the occasion.