CM Stalin unveils Elimai Aalumai to deliver services within a day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually launched a new ‘Elimai Aalumai’ (Simple Governance) scheme to simplify the delivery of 10 services to the people, including the issuance of sanitation certification, public building licence, registration of old-age homes, working women’s hostel licence, solvency certificates, and no-objection certificate for using dry land for non-agricultural purposes.

An official release shared by the state government said that after studying and streamlining the procedures involved in the delivery of the existing services, the simple governance scheme was designed to ensure delivery of all the services online to everyone.

Under the new scheme, sanitation certificates for buildings, public building licence, registration of old age homes, registration/licence of working women’s hostels and registration of home for women would be issued online with QR codes within a day, which would otherwise take three months to one year.

Also, solvency certificates, which are largely issued on the basis of the value of one’s estate, have been eliminated for the purpose of validating a persons’ financial position owing to the availability of options like bank deposit statement, auditors certificate and income tax return.

Exemption from obtaining TNPCB permission for setting up white category industries has been extended to 609 types of industries from 37, which would augment job creation and industrial growth. Issue of NOC for using dry land for non-agricultural purposes like constructing residential or commercial buildings has been completely digitised. Such certificates must be issued within 21 days failing which, the NOC would be auto-generated and issued to the applicant.

Individuals, government and PSU employees can apply and avail conduct certificates online. Government employees could apply for passports online under the scheme by merely complying with the rule of furnishing an intimation letter to their superior officer in the department.

For the purpose of implementing the scheme, a screening committee of senior officers was constituted to study the proposals and an empowered committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been set up to issue orders to simplify the services in accordance with rules. GOs are issued on the orders of the empowered committee in consultation with the chief minister, the release added.