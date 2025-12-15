CM Stalin to unveil Porunai Museum on Dec 21 in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the much-awaited Rs 67.25-crore Porunai Archaeological Museum, established on a 13-acre campus at Reddiarpatti, in Tirunelveli, on December 21, to take Tamil Nadu's archaeological wonders across the world, Public Works Department Minister EV Velu said after inspecting the ongoing works on Monday.

The works have been completed at a fast pace, after the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the project on May 18, 2023, he added. The minister updated reporters that around 97% of the construction work has been completed, and only finishing touches remain. He said that principal secretary T Udhayachandran had taken a keen interest in the project and was key in expediting the works to ensure a timely inauguration.

The museum will showcase artefacts from ancient Tamil civilisation sites, including Korkai, Adichanallur and Sivakalai. The Adichanallur Block ‘A’ and ‘B’ together span 54,000 sq ft, while the Sivakalai block covers 16,486 sq ft across the ground and first floors. The Korkai Block ‘A’ and ‘B’ together measure 8,991 sq ft, designed to display excavated artefacts.

In addition to exhibition galleries, the museum complex includes an amphitheatre, access roads to the blocks, a water pool, a fountain with colourful lighting, and an open hall designed to enhance the visitor experience. Battery-operated vehicles have also been arranged to assist elderly visitors.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Mangat Ram Sharma, Palayamkottai MLA M Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Collector R Sukumar, joint director of the State Department of Archaeology R Sivanandam, deputy director Yatish Kumar and other officials were present during the inspection.