CM Stalin to unveil freedom fighter Pollan’s memorial

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate in Erode, a memorial hall and a statue of freedom fighter Pollan, who was a commander in the army of freedom fighter Theeran Chinnamalai.

Based on the request from the Pollan History Retrieval Committee, the government, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.90 crore, has established a memorial hall that also houses the statue of Pollan. Stalin would inaugurate the hall in Modakurichi, Erode, on November 26.

The CM would also pay his respects to the statue of Theeran Chinnamalai located in Odanilai, Erode. CM Stalin, during his visit, would unveil a statue of SK Paramasivan in Chitode, considered as the father of milk revolution in Tamil Nadu and who also played a significant role in the formation of The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation Ltd, which has its flagship brand AAVIN.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin would also inaugurate the world-class Semmozhi Poonga, established with modern facilities at an outlay of Rs 208.50 crore in Coimbatore, on November 25, the government said. In 2010, the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had announced its launch at the World Classical Tamil Conference.