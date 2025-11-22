CM Stalin to embark on 2-day official visit to Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Amid the union government's refusal to clear the Metro Rail project for Coimbatore, Chief Minister MK Stalin will undertake a two-day visit to the western districts beginning November 25.

He will inaugurate the Semmozhi Park, constructed at a cost of Rs 208.50 crore, in Coimbatore, and later attend the TNRise event organised by the Industries department to attract investments through new Memoranda of Understanding.

On November 26, the Chief Minister will participate in three official events in Erode. He will unveil the statues of freedom fighter Pollan and dairy pioneer CK Paramasivam, distribute welfare assistance to 1.84 lakh beneficiaries and launch new projects worth Rs 605 crore.