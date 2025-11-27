CM Stalin to sharpen Parl strategy at MPs meet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin will chair a crucial meeting of the party's Parliamentarians this Saturday to finalise its floor strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, December 1.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam. In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan has directed all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to attend without fail.

The ruling DMK is expected to confront the BJP-led Union government aggressively on several fronts, including the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, rejection of a plea to increase the moisture content limit for paddy procurement to 22%, and the denial of Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore. Party sources indicate that the high command will instruct its 34 MPs to raise these issues vocally in both Houses.