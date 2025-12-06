CM Stalin to open Madurai flyover named after Veeramangai Velunachiyar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate a new flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 150.28 crore at Thirunagar Melamadai junction in Madurai on Sunday and name it after Veeramangai Velunachiyar Flyover in honour of the Sivaganga queen who fought against colonial forces.

The 950-metre-long flyover will carry the name of Velunachiyar, who reclaimed Sivaganga from the British and ruled with distinction.

The flyover begins at the Thondi Road Anna Bus Stand junction, passes through Aavin junction and Melamadai junction, and connects to the Madurai ring road before continuing towards Poovandhi in Sivaganga district. The stretch forms a key State highway linking Madurai and Sivaganga districts and hosts several educational institutions. Heavy traffic density on the route has long resulted in congestion at all three junctions, causing prolonged delays for motorists.

The new facility has been built to ease traffic movement and reduce inconvenience to the public. Officials said the flyover will significantly cut congestion from Madurai Thondi Road and Goripalayam up to the ring road.