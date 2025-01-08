Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin to launch Pongal gift hamper distribution on Jan 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the distribution of Pongal gift hampers through ration shops on January 9.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the chief minister will launch Pongal hamper distribution at a ration shop in Saidapet in Chennai.
Ration card holders will receive one kilogram raw rice, sugar, and sugarcane among other food materials as part of the hamper.
