CM Stalin to launch 2nd phase of Nutrition scheme for malnourished kids at Ariyalur

CHENNAI: After the resounding success of the first phase of the 'Uttachathai Uruthi Sei' (nutritional scheme for malnourished children and their mothers) during which 77.3 per cent of kids became normal, the Tamil Nadu government will launch the Phase II of the scheme at Ariyalur n Friday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the second phase of the programme at Vaaranavasi Children Centre at Ariyalur tomorrow to be implemented at a cost of Rs 22 crore, he said in a statement here.

Coinciding with the launch, Mr Stalin said Ministers, elected representatives and District Collectors will launch the programme in their respective districts on the same day by distributing nutrition kits to mothers of malnourished children.

He said lactating mothers of 76,705 babies in the age group of zero to six months, identified as malnourished, would be covered under Phase II of the programme and the kits would be distributed at their doorsteps.

The Chief Minister said during the Phase-I of the scheme launched in 2022, 77.3% of malnourished children became normal after being given the nutritional kit as the nutrition of the babies could be ensured only if the health of mothers was properly ensured.

The scheme was launched keeping this in mind in a bid to eradicate malnutrition among children in the state and make them healthy.