CM Stalin to chair State Cabinet meeting on Feb 10
According to Thanthi TV reports, important decisions are expected to be made regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu budget session.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is set to take place today at the Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Also, a policy decision regarding the permission to establish new industries in Tamil Nadu is also on the agenda.
