Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin to chair State Cabinet meeting on Feb 10

    According to Thanthi TV reports, important decisions are expected to be made regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu budget session.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Feb 2025 8:57 AM IST
    CM Stalin to chair State Cabinet meeting on Feb 10
    X

    Cheif Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is set to take place today at the Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

    According to Thanthi TV reports, important decisions are expected to be made regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu budget session.

    Also, a policy decision regarding the permission to establish new industries in Tamil Nadu is also on the agenda.

    Tamil Nadu Cabinet meetingCM Stalin
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick