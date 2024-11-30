CM Stalin takes stock of flood situation; visits emergency control centre

CHENNAI: As Cyclone Fengal battered the state capital region with gusty winds and heavy downpours since Friday night, Chief Minister M K Stalin took stock of the situation at the emergency control center and advised officials to engage in intense relief works.

Accompanied by State Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and state Chief Secretary N Murugananandam, Chief Minister Stalin visited the State Emergency Control Room in Ezhilagam, where Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni, among the officials of the disaster management department, briefed him about the cyclone predictions, the prevailing situation, extent of precautionary and relief measures undertaken.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the situation at the emergency control centre, Stalin said that the state government is continuously engaged in taking precautionary measures.

“Heavy rain was received last night. It is continuing. We have received reports that the cyclone will make landfall tonight. Under the circumstances, we have reviewed the situation with the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and collectors of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu districts and taken stock of the kind of relief measures taken there.”

Engage in full-fledged relief works; certain to receive very heavy rainfall tonight

Stating that camps (relief) were set up and people accommodated there, the CM said, “We have advised the district collectors to engage in full-fledged relief works because we are certain to receive very heavy rainfall tonight.”

Asked about other districts, the Chief Minister said that the ministers in the districts and ministers appointed in charge of the districts are engaged in the works. “So far, no dangerous news has been received. Everything is under control,” Stalin added.

On water logging in the state capital, the CM said, “Wherever water-logging happens, there is no stagnation now because of the precautionary measures taken by the government. That is the news. Even if there is any water stagnation, it will be resolved.”