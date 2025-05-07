CM Stalin takes dig at political greenhorns nurturing CM ambitions

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at TVK leader Vijay, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that even people born 'yesterday' have started claiming that they would be the next chief minister of the state.

Speaking at a function organised to welcome newcomers to the party, Stalin said, "This movement (DMK) was not started with the sole objective of capturing power and forming government. But we see some parties launched recently. They are claiming that they will be the next chief minister. People born yesterday and persons who floated a political outfit yesterday are claiming that they will be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Those who do not know the basics of politics are claiming that they will be the next CM. Such is the situation. We need not bother about them."

This is probably the second instance in recent times that Stalin has taken an indirect jibe at newcomer Vijay for publicising his chief ministerial ambitions. A few weeks ago, Stalin criticised the CM ambitions of newcomers, prompting a sharp retort from the actor-politician, who, for the first time, publicly named Stalin and wondered if the ruling party was scared.

Earlier, in his letter to the party cadre, Stalin fired salvos at the AIADMK and said, "Those who betrayed Tamil Nadu by forging an opportunistic alliance, and their secret allies, are fuming in frustration due to successive electoral losses and their inability to defeat the DMK. The people of Tamil Nadu will prove in the ensuing Assembly poll that their calculations will go awry. Let us go to the people and educate them about the schemes implemented by our regime."

Meanwhile, the DMK regime issued a detailed notification in its party organ Murasoli on Tuesday regarding the state-wide meetings announced to popularise the achievements of the four-year-old DMK regime. The announcement was made a few days after the meeting of DMK district secretaries, chaired by Stalin decided to hold 1,244 meetings across the state in this regard.