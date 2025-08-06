CM Stalin says Tamil Nadu's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that under the Dravidian model regime, the state's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent, touching a new high.

In his address after giving away job appointment orders in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Stalin said the talk of the town is the state's economic growth rising pretty impressively.

He said: "The talk of the town, the talk of the nation is this; under our Dravidian model regime, Tamil Nadu's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent and that is the joyous news. Tamil Nadu's economic growth has touched a new high."

Further, the chief minister said that the state was witnessing such an impressive growth after 14 years, once again during the DMK regime.

The CM said: "We are not saying this. As per the union ministry of statistics and programme implementation's revised estimates, during 2024-25 Tamil Nadu has achieved 11.19 per cent growth."

Such a growth was approximately 2.2 per cent higher than what was estimated in the Tamil Nadu Budget presented early this year.

The state's economic growth, which was previously estimated to be around 9.69 per cent (2024-25) has now increased to 11.19 per cent.