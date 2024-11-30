CM Stalin reviews progress of Tamil Nadu Millet Mission, other govt schemes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reviewed the progress of various state government schemes, including the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission (TNMM).

The review meeting held at the State Secretariat aimed to assess the progress of these initiatives and provide guidance for future development.

According to the state government, the TNMM has been implemented in Tamil Nadu since 2014-15 as part of the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP). The mission aims to promote millet cultivation, improve the livelihood of farmers, and increase food security.

During the review meeting, Stalin noted that the TNMM has made significant progress in the current financial year (2024-25). “Millet cultivation has been taken up on an area of 1.87 lakh hectares benefiting 53,754 farmers. The state government has allocated Rs 65.30 crore for the TNMM in the current year,” Stalin said in a social media post.

Stalin also discussed other important schemes and projects and directed the officials to expedite the setting up of a new dairy farm to be established at Rs 50 crore in Namakkal. “The dairy farm will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day,” noted Stalin.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to modernise Aavin outlets that produce and distribute milk and dairy products in the State.

In addition, Stalin instructed officials to expand access to e-book libraries containing nationalised books to promote digital literacy and education.

The review meeting was attended by Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, MP Saminathan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other senior officials of various departments.