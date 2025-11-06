CM Stalin reviews progress of projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the progress of various schemes announced in the state assembly for the public and rehabilitation department and environment, climate change and forest department, on Wednesday.

During the review meeting, Stalin took note of providing monthly pensions to families of Tamils who migrated to other countries or states and died. "He reviewed the loan assistance scheme to help Sri Lankan Tamils start self-employment ventures and the second phase of the housing scheme under which 3,919 houses are being constructed across 34 sites in 18 districts to provide safe and quality accommodation for Sri Lankan Tamils," a release said.

Out of the 90 announcements made for the Public and Rehabilitation Department during the period 2021–2022 to 2025–2026, 68 have been fully implemented, and the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that the remaining projects under implementation are completed expeditiously.

He also reviewed Green Tamil Nadu Mission, establishment of three advanced wildlife treatment and rehabilitation centers in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Tiruchirappalli districts, setting up of a botanical garden near Chennai and others.