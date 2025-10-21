CM Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness in Chennai and delta districts, directs swift relief measures

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon setting in and heavy rainfall lashing several parts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (October 21) conducted a comprehensive review meeting via video conference with District Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur to assess the monsoon preparedness and ongoing relief measures.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to intensify precautionary and relief operations in vulnerable and low-lying areas. He instructed district administrations to evacuate residents in coastal and flood-prone regions to safe shelters and ensure the availability of food, drinking water, and medical aid at relief camps.

Stalin was informed that an average rainfall of 56.61 mm had been recorded across the reviewed districts. Equipment such as JCBs, boats, motor pumps, power saws, and transport vehicles were kept on standby to address rain-related emergencies. The power infrastructure, including 51,639 electric poles, 1,849 transformers, and 1,187 conductors, was reported to be fully secured and ready for restoration if required.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the paddy procurement process in the delta districts, emphasizing uninterrupted operations despite heavy rains. He urged officials to safeguard paddy stocks from moisture damage and expedite transportation from procurement centers to storage facilities. Stalin also pointed out that the State Government had recommended the Union Government to relax the paddy moisture content limit from 17% to 22% to support farmers affected by the rains and asked officials to pursue early approval.

Stalin reiterated that no effort should be spared in ensuring the safety and welfare of the people, highlighting that timely coordination between departments is crucial to mitigate the monsoon’s impact effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and senior officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Electricity, and Public Works departments attended the meeting.