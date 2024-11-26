CM Stalin reads out Tamil version of the preamble of Constitution at secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday read out the preamble of the Constitution at the state Secretariat on Constitution Day and said the great nation envisioned by the freedom fighters was reflected in the ever-evolving Indian Constitution.

Stalin read out the Tamil version of the preamble of the Constitution in the Secretariat.

Members of his cabinet and senior bureaucrats also obediently followed suit.

Sharing on ‘X’ page a video of the state government observing Constitution Day, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Our freedom fighters’ vision of a great nation is reflected in our ever-evolving Constitution. Let us read the preamble of the Constitution and reaffirm its inviolable high principles and dedication to protecting the rights of every citizen,” Stalin said.