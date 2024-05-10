CM Stalin provides Rs 2L medical aid on behalf of Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanithi Welfare Trust

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday provided medical assistance to 8 beneficiaries, a total of Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 25,000 each on behalf of Dr. Kalaignar M Karunanithi Welfare Trust.

According to the statement issued by DMK head office, Rs. 5 crore had been deposited by late Dr Kalaignar M Karunanithi for his own trust and since November 2005, the interest amount obtained from it has been given monthly as assistance to the needy.

Rs 5,99,90,000 has been disbursed so far as fund since November 2005, added the statement.