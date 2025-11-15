CM Stalin praises Nitish, slams EC for lapses

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday congratulated veteran JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar for his decisive victory in the Bihar polls with a rider that it won't whitewash the misdeeds of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

CM Stalin said the Bihar Assembly election results had offered key lessons for all political parties, and he congratulated both the NDA and the INDIA bloc leaders for their extensive efforts.

In a message posted on X, Stalin congratulated senior leader Nitish Kumar on what he termed a significant victory, without naming BJP leaders. He also praised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, describing him as a young politician who campaigned tirelessly throughout the election.

Stalin indirectly acknowledged the NDA’s effective campaign strategies. The results, he said, reflected the impact of the distribution of welfare schemes and the dedicated work carried out until the last vote was cast.

He added that the INDIA bloc leaders would understand the message conveyed by the results and have the strength to take on future challenges.

Stalin alleged that the respect commanded by the Election Commission of India had declined to an unprecedented extent. He appealed to the autonomous body to restore public confidence, saying citizens deserved a stronger, more impartial poll panel whose conduct of elections should inspire trust, even among those who might not emerge victorious.