CM Stalin praises Dravidian movement on DMK's 75th anniversary

CHENNAI: On the 74th anniversary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin took to social media platform X to extoll the Dravidian movement and its leaders.

In a post on Tuesday, the CM wrote: "When I declare myself as a Dravidian, it feels as sweet as honey on my tongue! My fame reaches the skies!"

He continued: "With this emotion, the Dravidian movement, created by Tamil Nadu's proud son, Perarignar Anna, completes 75 years! We are the brothers and sisters in whom the Tamil people place their trust, believing that, should Tamil face any crisis, we are the army to stand against it! This is the rationalist movement that uprooted centuries of oppression! This volunteer movement paves the way for the next thousand years! My heartfelt wishes to all those working in this movement, which was carefully nurtured and built by Kalaignar, the leader of the Tamil people!"

He concluded his post by inviting the public to the DMK's diamond jubilee celebrations today coinciding with this year's Mupperum Vizha.

The Mupperum Vizha is held annually to commemorate three important occasions: the birth anniversaries of Periyar (September 17) and the DMK's founding father CN Annadurai (celebrated on September 15), and the foundation day of the DMK (September 17). Awards in the name of Dravidian leaders are distributed every year to party functionaries during the Mupperum Vizha celebration.

The twin events will be held at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai, at 5 pm.

Grand arrangements have been made for the event, which is expected to resemble a large-scale conference.