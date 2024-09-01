DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, organic farmer Pappammal and others to get awards on Mupperum Vizha

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday announced that veteran party MP S Jagathrakshakan, 108-year-old organic farmer Padmashri Pappammal and others would be presented with awards during the Mupperum Vizha, on September 17.

Jagathrakshakan will be presented with the Kalaignar Award while Pappammal will be presented with the Periyar Award. Aranthangi 'MISA' Ramanathan will be bestowed with the Anna Award, according to a release from the DMK headquarters.

Kavignar Tamizhdasan and VP Rajan will be the recipients of the Pavendar Award and the Perasiriyar Award, respectively.

The event will commemorate three important occasions: the birth anniversaries of Periyar and the DMK's founding father CN Annadurai (celebrated on September 15), and the foundation day of the DMK.

This year's Mupperum Vizha will be held on September 17 at the Nandanam YMCA grounds in the city. Chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin would present the awards during the event.