CM Stalin pledges to protect Tamil Nadu’s legacy; announces donation of MLAs’ and MPs’ salaries to Periyar World

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday pledged to donate one month’s salary, along with those of the party’s MLAs and MPs, to the Periyar World, a centre dedicated to preserving the ideals of social reformer EV Ramasamy at Tiruchy.

Speaking at the centennial celebrations of the Self-Respect Movement in Chengalpattu, Stalin lauded Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani for his efforts in establishing the Periyar World and noted his donation of the Thagaisal Award prize money to the centre, reinforcing the commitment of DMK leaders to preserve and propagate Periyar’s legacy for future generations.

He warned against attempts to roll back social progress, stating, “Some oppose the DMK not for ideology but because they cannot accept the empowerment of historically marginalised communities. The Dravidian model counters such efforts with clarity of policy, determination, strategic action, and unity.”

Stalin described the future vision as Dravidian Model 2.0, aimed at strengthening Tamil society beyond conventional politics. “Over the past four years, with people’s support, we have restored Tamil Nadu from a decade of neglect and put it on a path of unprecedented development,” he said. He warned that forces opposed to Dravidian ideals, including the BJP and other opportunistic groups, would attempt to destabilise the state, but with public support, the DMK would continue to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s progress.