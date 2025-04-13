CM Stalin pays tribute to BP Mandal on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid tribute to former CM of Bihar BP Mandal, whom he described as a “torchbearer of social justice” whose Commission exposed the structural denial of opportunity to OBCs, on the latter's death anniversary. Mandal headed Commission's recommendations played a pivotal role in the upliftment of socially and educationally backward classes in the society.

Taking to social media, the CM said, “The Dravidian movement stood firmly with his vision, even before the nation recognised it. The battle he championed is far from over. Many of his bold and fair recommendations still gather dust, and the pursuit of social justice continues to face resistance in new forms.”

Honouring BP Mandal means implementing his full vision, not diluting it, he said, adding, “We remain committed to that fight.”