CM Stalin pays homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniv

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage to the late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district on his birth anniversary.

After paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter, Stalin recalled his contributions and added that former CM and DMK president M. Karunanidhi also contributed a lot adding to Thevar's pride during his regime.

Talking to reporters at Pasumpon, Stalin said additional infrastructure facilities would be created to avoid congestion at the memorial.

To a query, he said petrol bomb wasn't hurled not at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, but on road near the Bhavan.

The state police made it clear through CCTV footage but those from the Raj Bhavan were spreading false information.