CM Stalin pays floral tribute to poet Bharathidasan on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tribute to poet Bharathidasan on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

According to a Thanthi report, the Chief Minister paid tribute by offering flowers and garlands to Bharathidasan's portrait, along with Minister Duraimurugan.

Earlier, in an assembly session, Stalin announced that the Tamil Week celebrations would be organised from April 29 to May 5 to celebrate the poet’s birth anniversary.

He also announced that the government would organise week-long literary events such as seminars and oratory in honour of Pavendar.

(With inputs from Bureau)