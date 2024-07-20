CM Stalin orders to help Tamils struck in Bangladesh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered to collect information of Tamils who are struck in the Bangladesh and offer help in every possible way.

Based on the Chief Minister's order, Overseas Tamil Welfare department, the Rehabilitation Commission, Indian Embassy, and Tamil organizations are being contacted.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu government is continuously monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, and are in readiness to help the Tamil people who live there.

The violence in Bangladesh began early Tuesday at Jahangir Nagar University in Savar, outside Dhaka.

Protesters demanded an end to a quota reserved for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971, allowing them to take up 30 percent of governmental jobs.

Protesters argued that such quota appointments are discriminatory and should be merit-based.

On Thursday, protests intensified as students clashed with law enforcement in various locations across Dhaka. At least 22 people were killed on Thursday, a local TV station reported, following six deaths earlier this week.

In the early morning on Saturday, the police imposed a strict curfew across Bangladesh and military forces patrolled parts of the capital.