CM Stalin opens 500 urban health centres

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 500 Urban Health Centres as part of the first phase of the project. The urban health centres have been set up at a cost of Rs 125 crore at an initial cost of Rs 25 lakh each.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Urban Health Centre at Vijayaragava Road in Teynampet and others through video conferencing.

The state Health Department had announced a mega scheme to set up 708 urban health centres in 21 municipal corporations and 63 municipal areas, including Greater Chennai Corporation. In order to prevent overcrowding in government hospitals and provide integrated, quality medical services close to people’s residences, the announcement was made.

In the first phase, 500 urban health centres have been set up in the Municipal Corporations and Chennai Municipal Corporation areas. A total of 500 doctors, 500 nurses, 500 health inspectors and 500 sanitation workers have been appointed for these urban health centres. The centre operates from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Each centre will benefit a population of about 25,000 people. A release from the department said that maternal health services, infant and child welfare services and medical services for developing services through these newly established urban health centres would benefit the people at large.

The centre will also provide family planning services, infectious and communicable diseases treatment, ENT, dental and psychiatric services too. These Centres will also act as sub-centres of Urban PHC to ensure that people get all essential primary health care services close to their residences and also reduce the need to go to GHs and GMCHs.