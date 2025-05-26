CM Stalin opens 11 new arts and science colleges in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 11 new arts and science colleges, which would function from the 2025-26 academic year.

Chief Minister Stalin virtually inaugurated the arts and science colleges at Panruti in Cuddalore, Coonoor in Nilgiris, Natham in Dindigul, Alandur in Chennai, Vikravandi in Villupuram, Cheyyur in Chengalpattu, Manamadurai in Sivaganga, Muthupettai in Tiruvarur, Tiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur, Kolakkanatham in Perambalur and Ottapidaram in Thoothkudi district.

According to a release issued by the state government, the new colleges would be able to admit 3,050 students per year in five different courses, thereby benefiting 9,150 students in three years.

With Monday's inauguration, the number of arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu has increased to 176.

The state government has created 12 teaching and 14 non-teaching posts per college, which would altogether work out to 132 teachers and 154 non-teaching staff for the 11 colleges.

The government has allocated Rs 25.27 crore towards recurring and non-recurring expenditure for the 11 colleges for a year.

The colleges inaugurated this morning were announced during the debate on demand for grants for the state higher education department for the year 2025-26 in the State Assembly, to fulfil the higher education requirement of poor and rural students of the state.

State Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian and TRB Rajaa (industries minister), Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, State Higher Education Secretary C Samayamoorthy and Director of Collegiate Education A Sudaravalli were also present during the virtual inauguration from the state secretariat.