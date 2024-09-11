CM Stalin looks to renew 3-decade old partnership with Ford Motors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin met the officials of Ford Motors on Tuesday to discuss the future of their shuttered plant in Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai.

Taking to X, the CM on his trip to the US said, "Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!"

CM Stalin's US visit is aimed at securing big investment for the state.

