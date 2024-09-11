Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin looks to renew 3-decade old partnership with Ford Motors

    CM Stalin's US visit is aimed at securing big investment for the state.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Sep 2024 5:36 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-11 05:38:53.0  )
    CM Stalin looks to renew 3-decade old partnership with Ford Motors
    X

    CM Stalin with Ford Motors officials (X/ @mkstalin)

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin met the officials of Ford Motors on Tuesday to discuss the future of their shuttered plant in Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai.

    Also Read:Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits offices of Apple, Google, Microsoft in US; discusses exciting 'partnerships'

    Taking to X, the CM on his trip to the US said, "Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!"

    Also Read:CM Stalin-led team signs MoUs with two Fortune 500 firms in Chicago

    CM Stalin's US visit is aimed at securing big investment for the state.

    Also Read:Tamil Nadu govt inks pact with Ohmium for Rs 400 cr green hydrogen electrolyser gigafactory
    MK StalinFord MotorsChennaiUS
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick