CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tiruchy, Madurai TIDEL parks at Rs 717 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid foundation stone for constructing TIDEL parks at Tiruchy and Madurai at an estimated cost of Rs 717 crores. The two parks have the joint capacity to generate around 12,000 jobs in the state.

The tidel park in Tiruchy measuring 5.58 lakh square feet and spread across ground plus six floors at Panjapur in Tiruchy corporation would be developed at a cost of Rs 403 crore. The Tidel park at Mattuthavani in Madurai would be developed at a cost of Rs 314 crore. The Madurai Tidel Park measuring 5.34 lakh square feet would comprise ground +12 floors.

Developed as a part of the government’s vision to spread the growth of information technology across the state, the Tiruchy and Madurai facilities have been designed and provided with state of art facilities to accommodate IT, ITES, BPOs and StartUps that would generate an estimated 12,000 jobs to educated youths, mainly from the region.

Chief minister Stalin inaugurated a similar Tidel park at Pattabiram in Tiruvallur at a cost of ₹330 crore to meet the demand of the sector and promote industrial development.

Conceived and launched first at Taramani in the year 2000 in the past DMK regime led by then chief minister M Karunanidhi, successive governments in the state have been developing TIDEL parks in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai, and mini Tidel parks in tier two and three cities like Thanjavur, Viluppuram Thoothukudi and Salem to diversify the growth of information technology sector, which has been identified as one of the major contributors to achieving the government's target of making the state a US $1 trillion economy by 2030.