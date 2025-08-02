CM Stalin lays foundation stone for new TIDEL Neo Park in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated various finished projects and laid the foundation stone for several new projects, including a new TIDEL Neo Park to be developed in Tiruvannamalai district.



Chief Minister Stalin virtually laid the foundation stone from the state secretariat for constructing the Neo Park for Rs 37 crore in Tiruvannamalai.

The park, measuring 63,200 sq ft will have the capacity to generate 600 new jobs for IT professionals in the state.

The park will contribute to the socioeconomic development of Tiruvannamalai and surrounding districts by employing thousands of educated youths, mainly women from there.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Clean Tamil Nadu Company Limited and IIT–Madras to develop an integrated framework for Solid Waste Management in a scientific way using the latest technology in the state.

He also inaugurated five new completed projects developed at Rs 18.12 crore by the state tourism department and a new administrative building constructed at Rs 6.84 crore in the Government Museum in Egmore.

He also flagged off the Tamil Cultural tour for 99 diaspora Tamil youths from 14 countries by presenting them with travel kits under the Vergalai Thedi initiative of his government.

During the function, he also inaugurated Rs 18.44 crore worth of completed projects and laid the foundation stone for Rs 91.42 crore worth of projects of CMDA.

The list of inaugurated CMDA projects also included a new badminton court, auditorium, mini volleyball and football court, open auditorium and children's park at Rs 6.94 crore in Perumbakkam near Sholinganallur.

Also, a cheque for Rs 22.60 crore was presented as profit sharing amount from the Kallakurichi – 2 and Subramania Siva Cooperative Sugar Mills to the Chief Minister, who also presented best performance awards to five cooperative sugar mills in the state.