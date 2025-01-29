CM Stalin lays foundation for Rs 133 crore worth of projects, launches key infra in Villupuram

CHENNAI:Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Rs 133 crore worth of new projects in Villupuram.

The finished projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin included Rs 268 crore underground drainage works and about 189 works by the rural development department executed at a cost of Rs 64.46 crore in Villupuram.

Newly constructed classrooms worth Rs 3.81 crore for Anthiyurthirukkai and Veeranamur Government Girls Higher Secondary Schools, a museum and library developed at Rs 5 crore, sub-registrar offices at Rs 3.74 crore in Vallam and Mayilam and Rs 5.50 crore bridge replacing a causeway on Perani – Periyathachur Salai were among the works inaugurated by the CM on Tuesday.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for Rs 96.53 crore worth highway projects, including constructing a new high-level bridge at Rs 42 crore across Koraiyar on Marangiyur – Yenathimangalam road, widening of Vellimedupettai – Puducherry road into four-lane road at Rs 32.50 crore and development of Mundiyampakkam – Puducherry road at Rs 18 crore.