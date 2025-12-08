CM Stalin launches stadium project in Edappadi turf

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new mini stadium in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. The project is part of a broader initiative to expand sports infrastructure across the State.

According to a government statement, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 23 new mini stadiums through video conferencing from the State Secretariat. The stadiums will be established in Bargur and Thalli (Krishnagiri district), Peravurani, Thiruvaiyaru and Orathanadu (Thanjavur district), Kinathukadavu (Coimbatore district), Manapparai (Tiruchy district), Gingee, Tindivanam and Tirukkoyilur (Villupuram district), Maduravoyal, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Perambur (Chennai), Tiruchuli and Rajapalayam (Virudhunagar district), Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram distrit), Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi (Tiruvarur district), Kulithalai (Karur district), Alandur (Chengalpattu district), Killiyoor (Kanniyakumari district), Sankari and Edappadi (Salem district).

The government said the mini stadiums are aimed at promoting sports such as football, athletics, basketball, kabaddi and volleyball. Work has been completed on 66 mini stadiums, eight of which have already been opened for public use.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and TRB Rajaa, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam took part in the event.

At a separate function at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded fishing harbour at Thengapattanam in Kanniyakumari district.