CM Stalin launches smart boards in govt schools in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched a programme introducing smart boards in all government and government-aided schools, ITIS (Industrial Training Institutes), teacher training institutes, and education department offices in Radhapuram constituency of Tirunelveli district.

The introduction of such a facility in Radhapuram constituency makes it the sole region in the state to offer such a facility, reaffirming the government's focus on empowering students with essential skills.

During the programme, CM spoke about creating a contemporary learning environment by providing internet-enabled smart boards to both matriculation and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) schools across Tamil Nadu.

The press note stated, "With a budget of Rs 150 crore, 7,500 schools will be equipped with smart classrooms in the initial phase, benefiting both rural and urban schools. Tirunelveli district and Radhapuram constituency will witness a significant boost in their educational facilities, with 306 schools being selected for assistance under this initiative."

Among them, 57 schools have already initiated higher aptitude training centres, offering students access to specialised skill development opportunities. Additionally, 25 schools will receive support from L&T's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), and 216 schools will benefit from Koodangulam Nuclear Power Plant's CSR contribution.



Furthermore, the 306 selected schools have been provided with web cameras, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), and barrier-free electricity supply for the higher aptitude training centers. Additionally, all these schools are now connected to the district education offices through computer servers. The remaining schools in the region will be funded through government resources to establish these centers, ensuring that all students have access to this vital facility.