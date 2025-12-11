CM Stalin launches second phase of My Booth, Victory Booth campaign

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the second phase of the 'My Booth, Victory Booth’ campaign as part of the party’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly election.

He attended a meeting at his designated Booth No. 24 on Chithiranjan Salai in Alwarpet, which falls under the Mylapore Assembly constituency.

A few days earlier, while addressing district secretaries through a virtual meeting, Stalin had announced that he would personally participate in the booth-level session.

At Wednesday’s meeting, he urged party cadres to secure at least 440 votes for the DMK from this booth alone and assigned specific targets to each booth committee member.

He emphasised that strong booth-level mobilisation would be the foundation for the party’s victory in the upcoming polls.

In a post on X, Stalin said the ‘My Booth, Victory Booth’ movement symbolised the determination of the 'black and red shirts', who would 'confront the Shahs of Delhi'.

He added that Tamil Nadu has always remained beyond the control of 'an adamant Delhi'.