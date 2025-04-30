CM Stalin launches scheme to push electronics manufacturing in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme aimed at boosting the production of electronic components in the state.

With this, Tamil Nadu became the first State in India to unroll such an initiative that compliments the central scheme.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)is already implementing an Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. In alignment with this, the Tamil Nadu government has now introduced a scheme that offers matching incentives to attract companies to the State.

Through this State-level initiative, Tamil Nadu aims to attract investments worth Rs. 30,000 crore and create 60,000 new employment opportunities.