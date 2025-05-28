CM Stalin launches, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 118.33 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation and inaugurated many completed projects worth Rs 118.33 crore in his Kolathur constituency.

Chief Minister Stalin laid the foundation stone for constructing three new homes for senior citizens by the state HR&CE department for Rs 22.61 crore.

The projects to be developed at Kolathur in Chennai, Palani in Dindigul district, and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district have been designed to offer safe, comfortable, and culturally enriching living spaces for elderly individuals, especially those who are associated with temples or rely on institutional support.

Stalin also dedicated to public use the renovated General Kumaramangalam lake and park, which has been given a facelift at Rs 4.36 crore.

He also inaugurated the Thanikachalam Nagar canal, redeveloped at Rs 91.36 crore by constructing new concrete canals with a 1,000 cusecs surplus water carrying capacity.

The Chief Minister also distributed prizes to students who scored big in X and XII public exams in Kolathur, besides providing retrofitted scooters to 150 physically challenged students.