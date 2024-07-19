Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin launches 956 new classrooms virtually
The classrooms were constructed at a total cost of Rs 264.15 crore.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated 956 new classrooms from the state secretariat, on behalf of the school education department, as reported by Thanthi TV.
At the event, the CM also felicitated eight students who got an opportunity to pursue their higher studies at top educational institutions.
