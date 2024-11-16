CM Stalin lauds courage of journalist's on National Press Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday lauded the efforts of journalists on national press day and said that the courage of journalists remains democracy’s last line of defence during the era of intolerance.

In a message posted on ‘X’ on National Press Day, Stalin said, “We honour the relentless efforts of journalists who uphold truth and accountability. In an era of rising intolerance, their courage remains democracy’s last line of defence.”

“Journalism must thrive, unshackled by fear or favour. Let us stand firm to protect the voices that safeguard our democracy,” Chief Minister Stalin tweeted.