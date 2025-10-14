CM Stalin inaugurates 16 creches in SIPCOTs

CHENNAI: To support women employees in SIPCOT estates across the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 16 creches on Monday.

“The Tamil Nadu government is focusing on attracting investments and creating jobs. The State has the highest number of operational industries in the country. Also, Tamil Nadu has 43 per cent of working women in the country. To protect the welfare of women employees, SIPCOT is creating creches,” a government release said.

In continuation of the measures, creches have been opened in SIPCOT estates in Thervoy Kandigai, Vallam Vadagal, Siruseri, Gummudipoondi, Cuddalore, Bargur, Perundurai, Thoothukudi, Nilakottai, Ranipet, Pudukottai, Manamadurai, Oragadam, Pillaipakkam, Hosur and Gangaikondan by the CM.

CM Stalin also inaugurated mega food parks near Tindivanam at a cost of Rs. 120 Crore on 157 acres and in Theni district at a cost of Rs. 70 crore on 123 acres for food processing industries. Stalin also opened academic and administrative buildings in government law colleges.