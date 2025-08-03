CM Stalin hostile towards Centre, fails to stand for TN’s interests: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for what she termed as a confrontational stance against the BJP-led Union government and said that if former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi were alive, he would have maintained a cordial relationship with the BJP-led Centre in the interest of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Tamilisai said, "Karunanidhi had allied with the BJP in the past. He would have extended cooperation to the Centre for the benefit of Tamil Nadu even without a formal alliance. Stalin, who claims to follow Karunanidhi's path, should reflect on this."

She took exception to Stalin's repeated letters and protests against the Union government, questioning the basis for such opposition. "What injustice has the Centre done to Tamil Nadu? The State government, which has not delivered for four years, is now suddenly conducting camps to serve the people," she said, referring to the ‘Ungaludan Stalin' grievance redressal initiative. On civic issues, she pointed out the poor upkeep of the Poondi reservoir and said that areas such as Velachery were plagued by garbage mismanagement, affecting residents' livelihoods.

Responding to O Panneerselvam's remark that BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran did not respond to his calls, she said, "OPS should have been more cautious in his political decisions. Our party leaders do not lie, and we do not accept his claims."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, she said, "He says everything is dead—the economy, the Election Commission. Let him first say whether the Congress is alive." On Kamal Haasan's comments on honour killings, she questioned the Dravidian model government’s track record in curbing such crimes despite ruling the State for decades.