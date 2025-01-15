CM Stalin hikes Sangamam fest performing artists' daily wage to Rs 5,000

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered increasing the wages of rural artists who perform in the ongoing 'Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha,' an event organised to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, to Rs 5,000 per day, the government said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 performing artists, split into 75 teams, are performing shows, encompassing 50 art forms, in 18 locations in Chennai and it is a big draw, the government said in an official release.

Such 50 art forms include Karagattam (folk dance), Kavadiyattam (dancing by carrying Kavadi, a ritual and a form of worshipping Lord Muruga) and Puraviyattam (dummy horse show).

Cost-free board and lodging, clothing and transport facilities are being provided to artists by the government and CM Stalin has ordered increasing the wage per day for them to Rs 5,000.

Their wage, before the increase could not be immediately ascertained. The Sangamam fest, a pet project of the DMK regime, is being held annually since 2022 during the Pongal season in January.

The 4-day fest (January 14-17 and from 6 pm to 9 pm in 18 venues including Besant Nagar Elliot's Beach and KK Nagar Sivan Park), an initiative of the state government, was inaugurated by Stalin on January 13, 2025 at the Ekambaranathar temple grounds here.