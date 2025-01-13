Chennai Sangamam: Over 1,500 folk artists to perform for 4 days; check timings and venues here

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the four-day cultural festival called ‘Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ at Kilpauk here.

According to the State government, the inaugural ceremony, held at the historic Ekambaranathar Temple premises at Kilpauk, was attended by State ministers Thangam Thennarasu, MP Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, TRB Raaja, and other dignitaries.

“The Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha will feature over 1,500 artists from across Tamil Nadu, performing more than 50 folk art programmes, including Naiyandi Melam, Karakattam, Kavadiyattam, and Silambattam,” a release issued by the State government read. “The festival will also showcase renowned classical dance performances like Kerala’s Theyyam, Maharashtra’s Lavani, and Rajasthan’s Ghoomar.”

The festival will be held at 18 venues across Chennai from January 14-17 from 6-9 pm. The venues include Besant Nagar Elliot’s Beach, Tiruvanmiyur Beach, Raja Annamalai Puram, Government Music College Complex, and other prominent locations.

Additionally, the festival will also feature food festivals with stalls offering a variety of traditional Tamil cuisine. The Poompuhar Sales Showroom will set up stalls to display and sell famous handicrafts of Tamil Nadu.

Also, arrangements have been made to provide opportunities for the audience to play and enjoy traditional games of Tamil Nadu. “Following the success of the Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, the event will also be held in eight other cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Kancheepuram, and Vellore,” the press note added.