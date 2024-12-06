CHENNAI: Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin has "no moral right" to criticise the previous AIADMK regime under his leadership regarding the handling of natural calamities, General Secretary of the AIADMK and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that their government had faced several cyclones and managed them effectively, unlike the current regime. He charged that the CM has been spreading factually incorrect informations to discredit the efforts of the AIADMK government.

"The President CM, MK Stalin, has been spreading misinformation, claiming that the AIADMK government did not take appropriate measures when the state faced heavy downpours and cyclones. This is factually incorrect and untrue. The AIADMK regime faced several cyclones, such as Thane, Vardah, and Gaja. We acted swiftly and carried out relief measures effectively to assist the affected areas, ensuring that no trace of damage remained after the cyclones," said Palaniswami in a video message posted on his social media account on Friday.

After the DMK returned to power, the state witnessed Cyclone Michaung, which brought heavy rainfall to Chennai. Several parts of the city were flooded, particularly the CM’s Kolathur constituency. Waist-high rainwater stagnated in front of the police station and the MLA office in Kolathur for nearly a week, yet the CM showed no attention to it, he said.

Palaniswami further criticised Stalin, saying his statement undermines the AIADMK’s proactive measures during cyclones. "It is condemnable, and Stalin has no right to criticise my government," he added.

The CM boasted that they were well-prepared to handle heavy downpours, yet the recent rains left the people in complete misery. This prompted the public to express their anger against the government, questioning whether this is the Stalin government’s achievement.

Palaniswami also criticised the Tamil Nadu government for appealing against the Madras High Court's directive to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case to a CBI inquiry. "If they are genuinely concerned about the rights of the affected people, why are they appealing against the HC order? Why fear a CBI inquiry if they have nothing to hide?" Palaniswami wondered.