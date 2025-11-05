CM Stalin hands over incentives to temple trainees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed cheques to provide the enhanced incentive amounts to students undergoing full-time and part-time training in the temple training schools run under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, including Archakas training, on Wednesday.

A total of 363 students — 297 full-time trainees and 66 part-time trainees — from 18 training schools affiliated with various temples received these increased incentives. The full-time trainees received an incentive of Rs. 10,000, while part-time trainees will receive Rs. 5,000. Symbolically, cheques were handed over to 10 students by the Chief Minister during the event.

In 2022, full-time trainees were paid Rs 1,000 and part-time trainees Rs. 500 per month. For the 2022–2023 financial year, the incentives were raised to Rs. 3,000 and Rs.1,500 respectively.

In November 2023, marking the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin further increased the stipends to Rs. 4,000 (full-time) and Rs. 2,000 (part-time).

According to the 2025–2026 Budget announcement, the incentives have now been raised to Rs. 10,000 and Rs .5,000 respectively from present year onward.