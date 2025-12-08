CM Stalin hands over aid to Kallakurichi orphans

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued a government job order and housing patta to four siblings from Kallakurichi who were recently orphaned following the death of their father. The children had earlier lost their mother, leaving them without parental support.

Moved by their situation, the Chief Minister had spoken to the siblings over the phone and assured them of full support for their future. At an event held at the Secretariat, the government handed over a land patta, Rs 3.55 lakh towards house construction, and a system operator job in the Revenue Department to one of the siblings as part of the welfare package.

After the CM spoke to the orphaned family couple of months ago, he arranged their visit to the Secretariat and handed over the aid in person.