CM Stalin hails Rising TN for garnering Rs 43,844 cr worth MoUs

COIMBATORE: In a major boost to Tamil Nadu’s industrial momentum, the State government signed 158 MoUs worth Rs 43,844 crore, promising to generate 1.7 lakh new jobs, at the TN Rising Investment Conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech at the conclave in Coimbatore, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that through the 17 investor meetings conducted so far, the state government has secured 11.40 crore in investments and generated over 34 lakh jobs through 1,016 MoUs, twice as many as secured in the previous AIADMK regime.

“Many governments conduct such conclaves and sign MoUs. But what matters is their conversion rate. Tamil Nadu holds the highest conversion rate of 80 per cent. Of the 1,016 MoUs signed by this Dravidian model government, 809 projects are in various stages of implementation,” he said, while highlighting that his government’s international outreach in the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Spain, America, Germany and England has significantly increased global confidence in Tamil Nadu.

Boasting of the strong start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said Start-ups soared from 2,146 in 2021 to an impressive 12,663 in the last four years. Tamil Nadu has achieved the nation's highest economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent.

“If so many firms are coming to Tamil Nadu, it's because of our transparent governance, skilled and educated youth, business-friendly environment and better law and order situation. However, those who dislike the State's growth with political vendetta are spreading false information that some firms are exiting Tamil Nadu. Currently, Tamil Nadu hosts 79,185 firms, up from 62,413 in 2021, an increase of 16,772. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data of the Union government has confirmed that 29.64 lakh employees have been added in Tamil over the last four years after DMK formed the government,” he said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu securing a better ranking in the Union government's ‘ease of doing business’, Stalin said this Dravidian model of government is marching fast towards a trillion-dollar economy.