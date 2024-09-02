CM Stalin greets Udhayanidhi from US for Chennai F4 street race success

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin took time off amid his hectic business trip in the US and congratulated his minister-son Udhayanidhi Stalin on the state sports ministry successfully hosting the Formula 4 race in Chennai.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page early Monday morning (Indian time), Stalin said, “Huge applause to Hon’ble Thiru. udhayanidhi stalin and the entire team for making Formula4Chennai a roaring success! Building on the victories of ChessOlympiad, ChennaiOpen2023 AsianChampionsTrophy2023 TamilNaduInternationalSurfOpen2023 SquashWorldCup2023 and KheloIndia, Tamil Nadu is blazing a trail in sports excellence.”

“With world-class facilities and strategic investments, we’re not just hosting events—we’re pioneering the future of Indian sports. That’s why Tamil Nadu has a significant presence in India’s Olympic contingent. Let’s continue pushing the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the Sports Capital of India,” added Stalin.