CM Stalin greets Kamal on his 71st birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his birthday wishes to Makkal Needhi Maiam president and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan, on Friday.

In a social media message, Stalin praised the actor-turned politician as a person with multifaceted talents and unwavering patriotism. He added that Kamal elevated Tamil cinema to global standards with his boundless artistic brilliance. His undying patriotism strives to rescue the "diverse nation" from destructive fascist forces. "My heartfelt birthday greetings to artist and MNM leader, Kamal Haasan, who always showers me with immense affection and friendship."

"May your political voice continue to resonate in Parliament, guiding rulers to act with integrity, and may your artistic journey in cinema flourish even further," he said.